Release denied for man accused of leading Elmhurst police on high-speed chase

Pre-trial release was denied Tuesday for a Chicago man accused of leading Elmhurst police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car, authorities said.

Terrance Griggs, 24, of the 2200 block of West Monroe Street, is charged with two counts of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, three counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 12:25 p.m. Oct. 2, after receiving information regarding a 2017 Lexus RX350 F-Sport that was reported stolen out of Chicago on May 26, Berkeley police observed the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop at Interstate 290 and York Road in Elmhurst, according to the release.

Instead of pulling over, the Lexus, later determined to be driven by Griggs, allegedly pulled away at a high rate of speed. Police initiated a pursuit of Griggs which allegedly reached speeds in excess of 88 miles per hour along southbound York Road at Lake Street in Elmhurst, at which point the Elmhurst police became involved, according to the release.

During the pursuit, Griggs struck an Elmhurst fire engine causing about $7,000 to $10,000 in damage as well as a 2020 Volkswagen Atlas. The Lexus came to a stop behind a business in the 500 block of North Michigan Street in Elmhurst at which time Griggs exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He was taken into custody about 15 minutes later in the 500 block of Willow Road as he attempted to get into an Uber, according to the release.

“Cases of motorists fleeing from the police continue to endanger our streets,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “It is alleged that in this most recent case, Mr. Griggs drove in excess of 88 miles per hour on a 30-mile-per-hour road, struck a fire engine and another vehicle before abandoning the stolen vehicle he was driving and fled on foot.

“This phenomenon of ignoring the police and putting innocent motorists in harm’s way must stop before someone gets killed. I urge all motorists, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. Not doing so will not only make matters worse, but also puts all those involved as well as innocent people at risk.”

“The frequent occurrence of reckless drivers using stolen vehicles to flee from police will not be tolerated in Elmhurst,” Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean said in the release. “The Elmhurst Police Department utilized police canines, public safety drones and mutual aid officers to apprehend Mr. Griggs. We will continue to use all of our resources to apprehend these dangerous offenders and protect our community.”