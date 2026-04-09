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Two in custody after early morning police chase ends with crash in Elmhurst

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By Jake Griffin Daily Herald Media Group

Police have two suspects in custody after officers chased a vehicle wanted in connection with a burglary into Elmhurst where it crashed early Thursday morning.

At about 4:30 a.m., officers from another department pursued the vehicle into Elmhurst where it ultimately crashed near York and Lake streets.

One suspect was immediately arrested, while a second was able to flee into a wooded area.

A resident eventually spotted the suspect just after 6 a.m. near Willow and Gladys streets, and police were able to arrest him.

Elmhurst officials did not say which agency initiated the pursuit.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260409/crime/two-in-custody-after-early-morning-police-chase-ends-with-crash-in-elmhurst/

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Jake Griffin Daily Herald Media Group

Jake Griffin is the assistant managing editor for watchdog reporting at the Daily Herald