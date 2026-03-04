Man pleads not guilty to brutal killing of pregnant Downers Grove woman

A man accused of stabbing a pregnant Downers Grove woman to death in January pleaded not guilty Tuesday to seven counts of first-degree murder.

The plea came as Assistant DuPage County State’s Attorney Lee Roupas told Judge Brian Telander prosecutors will be seeking extended-term sentencing for Nedas Revuckas, 19, of Westmont.

Roupas said Revuckas qualifies for an extended sentence, if convicted, because the crime was exceptionally brutal and done during the commission of a forcible felony.

Revuckas is also charged with aggravated arson, intentional homicide of an unborn child, armed robbery and aggravated animal cruelty.

He is accused of killing Eliza Morales, 30, in her apartment Jan. 26, stabbing her dog, stealing her cellphone and setting the apartment on fire. Morales was about 5 months pregnant.

Prosecutors said Revuckas was angry about the condition of a 1994 Ford Ranger pickup truck he had bought two days earlier from Morales and her husband. He and the husband had arranged for Revuckas to come back to the apartment to return a license plate and pick up a bill of sale. Her husband was at work at the time of the killing.

Revuckas stabbed Morales 70 times, mostly in her head and neck, prosecutors allege.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Revuckas normally would face 20 to 60 years in prison. If the judge decides to impose an extended term, he could be sentenced to natural life in prison.

Revuckas was brought to court Tuesday in a wheelchair. He was wearing a cast on his left wrist, and a combination cervical collar and back brace.

He was injured in the DuPage County jail Jan. 29, the day a judge ordered he be detained pretrial. Jail officials said at the time they believe the injuries were self-inflicted. They have not said how the injuries occurred.

Defense attorneys have subpoenaed records from the sheriff’s office regarding Revuckas’ medical treatment, monitoring logs, suicide watches, housing assignments and other reports related to the injuries. Telander quashed their first request due to technical errors, and an attorney said they will file a revised version.

