Teen charged with graduation party assault to remain jailed until March 16 hearing

One of the three recent St. Viator High School graduates accused of sexually assaulting a classmate at a graduation party in June will remain behind bars until at least March 16, when a court hearing is scheduled for his potential release.

Kevin Niemiec, 18, of Prospect Heights faces felony charges including criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse and kidnapping stemming from the allegations.

He’s been in custody at the DuPage County jail since his arrest in December.

Niemiec, along with Jon Clary II and Zachary Mascolo, are accused of assaulting a former classmate in a minivan parked down the street from a house in Roselle, where a graduation party was taking place June 14, 2025.

Clary, of Bartlett, and Mascolo, of Arlington Heights, were granted pretrial release following their December arrests. The 18-year-olds have court appearances scheduled later this month, according to court records.

