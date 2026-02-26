Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Stella Sakalas, Nazareth, basketball, senior

Name: Stella Sakalas

School: Nazareth, senior

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Sakalas scored 33 points and added five rebounds and five steals in Nazareth’s win over Young in the regional final.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were IC Catholic wrestling’s Brody Kelly, Downers Grove co-op gymnastics’ Edith Condon and Benet basketball’s Emma Briggs.

Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge:

33 points last Thursday - is that a career high? What was working for you that game?

Sakalas: I’ve had multiple 33-point games! And my first game hitting 33 was my junior year. To score I focus on finding the openings and reading the defense. Working hard to get open and taking advantage of what I can.

You’ve had some huge games lately scoring wise. Are you just in a good rhythm or what?

Sakalas: Our teamwork is evident on the court and we are seeing each other very well. I give credit too my teammates for finding me, and working hard to be smart with the shots I am taking.

Coach has talked about that trip to Florida in December a lot as a turning point this season. Why was it so significant?

Sakalas: Florida taught us that there is always opportunity for comeback and just because we are down does not mean the game is over. We have taken that and applied it both ways. Knowing we can come back and making sure we can finish games.

Your team obviously has a tough road to state. What will be some keys to advance?

Sakalas: Staying disciplined on defense is our key. Continuing to follow tendencies while remaining active while we are guarding. Along with letting the offence come to us while we play our own game.

How did the commitment to BYU come together and what made you choose that school?

Sakalas: I chose BYU because of the competition, the relationships and the opportunity. The level of competition will challenge me every day and help me grow as a player. When I visited campus, it immediately felt like home. The connections I built with the coaches, players and professors were strong and genuine, which was something I knew I wanted to be a part of.