Pretrial detention ordered for woman accused of Oakbrook Terrace parking lot murder

The man killed in an Oakbrook Terrace shooting earlier this month had met the woman accused of killing him via a dating app.

Akrystal L. C-Woods, 19, of Milwaukee, appeared at a pretrial detention hearing Saturday morning in DuPage County Circuit Court.

C-Woods faces three counts of first-degree murder in the Feb. 4 death of Obaidulla F. Shareef.

Judge David Schwartz ordered she be held in jail while awaiting trial.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in a parking garage at 2 Trans Am Plaza. Woods was driving one car; Shareef was in another.

According to a petition to detain C-Woods, Shareef had met Woods and another woman via the Tinder dating app.

Shareef arranged for C-Woods and the other woman to stay at a hotel in Oakbrook Terrace. The trio visited in the hotel room, and went shopping, with Shareef buying the women matching outfits, according to the petition.

The women stayed overnight. After the woman checked out of the hotel, the three went to the parking garage to smoke marijuana, according to the petition.

Assistant state’s attorney Katie Rowe told Schwartz that C-Woods took Shareef’s cellphone and tried to use CashApp to send herself $200. The victim took his phone back, became angry and left the car C-Woods’ was driving, she said.

Rowe said Woods pulled alongside of Shareef’s vehicle, rolled down the passenger window and shot at Shareef, using a stolen handgun. Rowe said C-Woods sustained an injury between the thumb and index finger of her left hand, typically caused by a gun’s slide.

Shareef was shot in the head.

Shareef’s car then rolled out of the garage, went over a grassy area and hit another vehicle in the parking lot. Witnesses found him slumped over the steering wheel.

Rowe said C-Woods and the other woman then returned to Milwaukee. C-Woods was arrested there.

DuPage County Assistant Public Defender Kelly Batvilas asked that C-Woods be freed pretrial. C-Woods was willing to move to Illinois, so she could be placed on GPS monitoring. She said C-Woods does not have a criminal record. Batvilas said that while the jail has placed C-Woods on a suicide watch, C-Woods is not suicidal.

The Milwaukee County jail listed her last name as Woods while she was held there, and that is how she listed in the DuPage County jail and on the extradition case that was filed to return her from Wisconsin. However, DuPage County court records and a news release from the DuPage state’s attorney give her name as C-Woods.

