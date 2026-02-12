Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Angie Manlapaz, Willowbrook, wrestling, sophomore

Name: Angie Manlapaz

School: Willowbrook, sophomore

Sport: Wrestling

Why she was selected: Manlapaz won the 115-pound championship at the Glenbard West Regional, becoming the first girls wrestling regional champion in school history.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Hinsdale South wrestling’s Callie Carr, Downers Grove South basketball’s Dimitri Letsos and Lyons basketball’s Gwen Smith.

Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge:

What did it mean to win the school’s first regional title for girls wrestling? Did you know about that history?

Manlapaz: Honestly I did not know. I thought there was probably a girl before me that won the title. For me, I just was really proud of myself knowing I only started a year ago and seeing my progression as a wrestler is impressive for me.

Were you surprised to win it?

Manlapaz: I was pretty confident. All my coaches, my parents and my mentors said I has a good shot at becoming a sectional qualifier. One of my coaches said just go out there and try your best. That motivated me to win the regional.

How did you feel you wrestled? Any matches stand out?

Manlapaz: First and foremost I thought it was my semifinals match that was impressive. I got a heads up that my opponent liked to do a headlock. I prepared myself to get in a vulnerable position and won the match unexpectedly.

How has the season gone otherwise?

Manlapaz: It’s going well. I thought at the beginning when I was out for a little bit that I wasn’t going to accomplish anything. Once I got cleared from my injury I thought things are going well who knows maybe I might go to state as an underdog.

What was your injury?

Manlapaz: I was training at a club in Lombard and my partner fell on top of my head and fractured one of my bones and I had to wait two months to get cleared. It was on the bone located on my middle finger.

How did you get started wrestling?

Manlapaz: Last year I started. To be honest I wanted to try something new, it was right after volleyball season and I thought I should try a sport where I could get physical and get in shape.

What do you like about wrestling?

Manlapaz: I just like the community. Unlike my experience with volleyball I feel like they are very open to new people and very accepting. There are a lot of girls on the team.

Have you played other sports?

Manlapaz: I used to play basketball and volleyball.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Manlapaz: I know I might have to go against a nationally ranked opponent named Zoey Dempsey. For sectionals my goal is to get past the two days and hopefully qualify for state.

What’s your favorite class in school?

Manlapaz: I really like French class.

What’s your favorite snack food?

Manlapaz: I really like a toasted peanut butter sandwich along with a glass of milk.

What’s a place you’ve never visited but would like to?

Manlapaz: I would love to visit a national park. I couldn’t pick one.