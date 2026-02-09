Suspect in Oakbrook Terrace killing due in court Tuesday

The woman accused of shooting a man to death last week in Oakbrook Terrace is scheduled to appear Tuesday in a Wisconsin court regarding her extradition to Illinois.

Akrystal L. Woods was arrested Saturday in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin court records and the Milwaukee County jail say her last name is Woods. However, DuPage County court records indicate her last name is C-Woods, and that she lives in Milwaukee.

Authorities did not release any more information Monday about the shooting, which happened shortly after 6 p.m. Feb. 4 in a parking lot at 2 Trans Am Plaza, an office building.

Woods is accused of shooting Obaidulla F. Shareef, whose age and hometown haven’t been released by authorities. He was discovered fatally wounded inside a vehicle, after it crashed into another vehicle.

