Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: AJ Rogers, Wheaton Warrenville South, basketball, sophomore

Name: AJ Rogers

School: Wheaton Warrenville South, sophomore

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: Rogers scored a career-high 28 points in the Tigers’ 67-37 win over Geneva.

He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Montini wrestling’s Bobby Ruscitti, York gymnastics’ Melania Veselovsky and Downers Grove North wrestling’s Nate Olona.

Here is his Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge:

So the win over Geneva, the margin I’ll be honest shocked me. Did it surprise you? How’d you guys do it and turn around first game with them?

Rogers: Honestly it did not shock me. We as a whole have been working really hard and we knew we were going to click soon. We turned it around because of the trust we had in each other. We trusted that the person next to us will do there job.

It was your career high 28. What was your previous high and what was working?

Rogers: My previous career high was 23 points. My teammates found me and I just finished the play.

How has the season gone otherwise, how has acclimation been as a sophomore?

Rogers: The season has gone while. I would like to squeeze a couple more wins but we are just getting better every day. As a sophomore my teammates worked me hard at practice to be ready for the game.

What’s the best part of playing with your brother?

Rogers: The best part of playing with my brother is the connection we have. I always know what is going through his mind.

How do you balance commitments to multiple sports?

Rogers: I focus on one season at a time. When I am in that season I work 110% at all times.

Do you have a favorite team and player professionally?

Rogers: Favorite team is the Bears. Favorite player is Josh Allen.

What’s a TV show or movie you could watch over and over?

Rogers: “Designated Survivor.”

Favorite snack food?

Rogers: Cheez its.