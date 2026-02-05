Shaw Local

Person struck by freight train in Villa Park Thursday

By Rick West - Daily Herald Media Group

Officials say a pedestrian was hit by a freight train Thursday in Villa Park.

Villa Park police officers responded early Thursday afternoon to the Union Pacific tracks near Ardmore Avenue. They found an adult who had been struck by a train.

Officers administered aid until paramedics arrived and the person could be transported to a hospital. The pedestrian’s condition was unknown.

Metra issued a service alert on its website, saying Union Pacific West inbound and outbound trains had been stopped because a pedestrian had been hit by a freight train.

A release from the Villa Park police said the Metra Police Department had assumed responsibility for the investigation.

