Men killed in December plane crash at DuPage Airport identified

The DuPage County coroner’s office has named the two men killed in a plane crash last month at the DuPage County Airport in West Chicago.

They were Christopher G. McHarg, 66, and John O’Grady, 56.

Federal Aviation Administration records indicate McHarg lived in Winfield, and O’Grady lived in West Chicago.

The Piper PA-30 crashed around 1:49 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2025.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report that air traffic control information revealed that the pilot was cleared for takeoff from runway 20R. There were no other radio calls made by the pilot after he repeated the takeoff clearance.

Initial examination of the plane also found “no anomalies with the flight controls or engines that would have precluded normal operation.”

A final report may not be available for one to two years after the crash.

