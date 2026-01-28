Westmont man accused of killing pregnant woman in Downers Grove

A Westmont man has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of stabbing a pregnant woman to death Monday evening in Downers Grove.

Nedas Revuckas, 19, of the 1400 block of Spruce Street, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder; one count of intentional homicide of an unborn child; one count of armed robbery; and one count of aggravated arson, according to DuPage County court records.

The charges were filed Tuesday evening.

He is accused of stabbing 30-year-old Eliza N. Morales, according to court records.

The charges state he stabbed her about her head and body. The robbery charge accuses him of stealing a cellphone, a work lanyard and work identification from Morales.

Firefighters located the woman around 6:09 p.m. Monday inside an apartment on the 2300 block of Ogden Avenue, according to a news release from Downers Grove police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that the woman had an “apparent sharp force trauma.”

A second person suffered smoke inhalation, according to police.

Revuckas is also charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal. The charge accuses him of stabbing a dog in the face.

The case is being investigated by Downers Grove police, the DuPage County Arson Task Force, the DuPage County MERIT Task Force and the state fire marshal.

Anyone with information is asked to call 630-434-5600.

