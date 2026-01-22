Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Sophia Towne, Nazareth, basketball, junior

Name: Sophia Towne
School: Nazareth, junior
Sport: Basketball
Why she was selected: Towne scored 16 points in a win over Bolingbrook and had 12 points, four assists and four steals in a win over Maine South.
She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees included Benet basketball’s Emma Briggs, Riverside-Brookfield basketball’s Cameron Mercer and IC Catholic Prep wrestling’s Brody Kelly.
Here is Towne’s Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
What’s been a few of the keys to the team’s success?
Towne: Our team chemistry and our coaches’ dedication to our team.
Is there a part of your game you feel is most improved this season?
Towne: Ballhandling and the point guard position.
If you were not playing basketball what sport do you think you’d play?
Towne: If I didn’t play basketball I would’ve been playing soccer or running cross country.
What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?
Towne: “Gossip Girl.”
Is there a food you can’t stand?
Towne: Taco Bell.
What musical artist would you most like to see in concert?
Towne: Drake.
Is there a place in the country or world you’ve never been but would like to visit?
Towne: Greece.
What do you plan to study in college?
Towne: I think business.
Do you have a favorite athlete or pro sports team?
Towne: The Bears.
What are a few goals for the rest of the season?
Towne: To win conference and win state.