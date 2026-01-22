Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Sophia Towne, Nazareth, basketball, junior

Name: Sophia Towne

School: Nazareth, junior

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Towne scored 16 points in a win over Bolingbrook and had 12 points, four assists and four steals in a win over Maine South.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees included Benet basketball’s Emma Briggs, Riverside-Brookfield basketball’s Cameron Mercer and IC Catholic Prep wrestling’s Brody Kelly.

Here is Towne’s Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What’s been a few of the keys to the team’s success?

Towne: Our team chemistry and our coaches’ dedication to our team.

Is there a part of your game you feel is most improved this season?

Towne: Ballhandling and the point guard position.

If you were not playing basketball what sport do you think you’d play?

Towne: If I didn’t play basketball I would’ve been playing soccer or running cross country.

What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?

Towne: “Gossip Girl.”

Is there a food you can’t stand?

Towne: Taco Bell.

What musical artist would you most like to see in concert?

Towne: Drake.

Is there a place in the country or world you’ve never been but would like to visit?

Towne: Greece.

What do you plan to study in college?

Towne: I think business.

Do you have a favorite athlete or pro sports team?

Towne: The Bears.

What are a few goals for the rest of the season?

Towne: To win conference and win state.