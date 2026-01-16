Shaw Local

Few details released after late night shooting outside Addison bar

By Jake Griffin Daily Herald Media Group

Addison police are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night on the 700 block of West Lake Street.

At least one person was reportedly struck, according to various media reports.

Addison police have not released any information about how many people were shot or whether anyone is in custody.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the American Tap Pub & Eatery.

The shooting remains under investigation.

