Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Joseph Lubbe, York, basketball, junior

Name: Joseph Lubbe

School: York, junior

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: Lubbe scored 30 points in a win over Stevenson and 27 in a win over Willowbrook.

He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Downers Grove North basketball’s Campbell Thulin, Glenbard East basketball’s Michael Nee and Montini wrestling’s Bobby Ruscitti were other nominees.

Here is Lubbe’s Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

You had two huge scoring games last week. Was the 30 a career high? What was working for you?

Lubbe: Yes 30 points was a career high. I started the game slowly with only two points at halftime. Then, I got into a rhythm in the third quarter and started hitting threes. I ended up with 20 points in the third quarter with six 3-pointers in the quarter.

How would you assess your season so far?. I’ll be honest I didn’t know too much about your game coming in but you’ve had a great year.

Lubbe: My season has been going great so far. It’s my first year on varsity at York playing for Coach [Mike] Dunn. I have been having a lot of fun this year and really enjoy playing with this team.

What did you guys take out of your experience at the Tosh, losing first night at the end but then winning four straight?

Lubbe: It was my first year playing at the Tosh. Coming back to win the consolation championship and winning four straight showed our toughness. It’s tough to win four in a row at the Tosh with so many good teams playing. In the consolation championship game, Oswego provided a big challenge but we were up to it by blending our inside and outside game to beat them.

What’s been some of the keys to your team’s success so far? Are you surprised at all or did this meet your expectations?

Lubbe: I think the key to our success is that we are a well balanced team that plays together. Everyone has a role and plays it well. We have a great mix of talented seniors and underclassmen. And we’re equally balanced in terms of inside post players and guards. I’m not sure if I’m surprised or not. I’m just really focused on my role and helping the team win.

What’s some goals rest of the season?

Lubbe: My only goal is for the team to keep getting better and finish the season strong.

Do you have a favorite team or player in college or the NBA?

Lubbe: My favorite college team is the Illini and player is Luka Doncic.