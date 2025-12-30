DuPage County prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for an Elmhurst man accused of killing a woman in his garage, due to the brutality of the attack.

They filed notice Dec. 24 seeking natural life, or a sentence of up to 100 years, for Santino Ortiz.

Prosecutors argue the murder “was accompanied by exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior, indicative of wanton cruelty,” and that Santino killed the woman in the course of committing another felony.

Ortiz, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Claudia Mojarrieta-Matos, 21, of Florida, on Dec. 6. He is also charged with armed robbery, accused of taking her cellphone from her by force, and concealment of a homicidal death.

Authorities say he lured Mojarrieta-Matos to his garage for paid sex. When she arrived, there was a disagreement about the arrangement and she tried to slap him, authorities said.

Prosecutors say he told police he knocked her down and took her phone away, slammed her head repeatedly on the garage floor, then stabbed her before hiding her body in a garbage can.

The next day, he disposed of her body in a rural area in Lake County.

Ortiz pleaded “not guilty” Dec. 24 to all charges.

First-degree murder is punishable by 20 to 60 years in prison, unless it is found to be exceptionally brutal, heinous and cruel, or committed during another felony.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251229/crime/prosecutors-seek-natural-life-sentence-in-elmhurst-murder-case/