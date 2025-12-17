Plane crash reported at DuPage Airport

West Chicago emergency workers are on the scene of a plane crash at the DuPage Airport.

West Chicago police reported they were assisting West Chicago Fire Protection District emergency crews and officials at the DuPage Airport Authority with “what appears to be an aircraft crash.”

The crash was reported at about 2 p.m.

Video from ABC 7 Chicago shows a small plane with significant front end damage and no wings attached in a field near a runway.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news report, please check back at dailyherald.com for updates.

