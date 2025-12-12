Man guilty in 2021 shooting at indoor amusement park

A man who shot a person in 2021 during a birthday party at an indoor amusement park in Villa Park has been found guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Meco Norris, 29, of Chicago, was convicted Thursday by DuPage County Judge Joseph Bugos, after a four-day trial, of three counts of aggravated battery. He was acquitted of attempted murder.

About 6:56 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021, gunshots were fired at Safari Land, 701 W. North Ave.

Norris and the victim were at the park for a birthday party for Norris’ daughter. The man Norris shot was the boyfriend of the girl’s mother, according to court records.

Norris shot the man in the chest, a shoulder and an arm. The victim was treated and released from a hospital.

There were more than 50 people in the business at the time.

Norris argued he acted in defense of himself or others.

Because the gunshots greatly harmed the victim, Norris will have to serve consecutive sentences for each count.

Norris could be sentenced to 18 to 90 years in prison. His sentencing date is scheduled for Feb. 18.

