Person killed when struck by train in Downers Grove

Authorities are investigating the death of a person struck by a freight train early Sunday near downtown Downers Grove.

Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to a report of a person hit by a train along the BNSF Railroad tracks near Washington Street, according to Downers Grove police.

A preliminary investigation indicates the person was seen walking south of the rail crossing while the gates were activated and in the down position, police said.

The person then walked north across the tracks and was struck by a westbound freight train, according to police.

The person, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Downers Grove police assisted the Metra Police Department and the BNSF Police Department with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metra police at 312-322-2800.

