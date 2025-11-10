One killed, two injured in I-290 crash in Elmhurst

One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on westbound I-290 in Elmhurst, authorities said.

Illinois State Police said the crash occurred at about 2 p.m. near North Avenue. Three people were rushed to area hospitals with injuries; one died at the hospital.

All westbound lanes of I-290 remained closed Sunday afternoon as police investigated the crash. Traffic was being diverted at Lake Street and an extended closure is expected, authorities said.

State police said Troop 3 social media pages will be updated when the roadway reopens.

