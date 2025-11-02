Addison man charged after standoff with police

An Addison man has been charged with felonies after authorities said he fired multiple gunshots at police, striking one officer in a protective vest during a four-hour standoff at his home Thursday.

Salvador Lozano, 45, faces one count of attempted first degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an officer, one count of aggravated battery to an officer and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

A DuPage County judge on Saturday ordered him to be detained pretrial.

Addison police responded just after 11 a.m. Thursday to the 220 block of East La Porte Drive for a 911 call where an individual, later identified as Lozano, requested that people “come find his dogs or his people will go looking for them and the police should do their job,” according to the DuPage state’s attorney’s office. After a brief interaction, the officer left.

Shortly later, Addison police responded to a call at the same location from a neighbor stating that Lozano was acting erratically. Authorities alleged that Lozano told officers that if they did not find his dog he would “reign fire down at 12 o’clock,” and that after briefly speaking with officers, he began walking up his driveway and sprayed pepper spray in their direction.

After additional officers and an Addison police social worker arrived, Lozano left his home carrying an unknown item and began shouting at the officers only to return to his home when officers approached him.

Authorities alleged that as Lozano returned to his home, he threw an unknown liquid at officers, and that shortly later, he fired approximately six to seven shots at officers from inside his home, striking one officer in the back as he retreated, a news release stated.

The officer, who was wearing a protective vest, was taken to a hospital and is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. Four officers also returned fire.

Lozano is accused of firing additional shots from the home at approximately 11:48 a.m., 11:56 a.m., 12:12 p.m., 12:16 p.m., 12:26 p.m., 12:31 p.m., 12:36 p.m., 12:37 p.m., 12:45 p.m., 1:09 p.m., 1:17 p.m., and 1:22 p.m.

At about 3:15 p.m., a SWAT team took Lozano into custody.

Authorities found roughly 50 shell casings on the first floor of the home and more than 200 shell casings in the basement, the release stated. Authorities also located three Glock handguns, each with an extended magazine, two drum magazines, two additional extended magazines, and multiple other magazines. Additionally, authorities found multiple spent and unspent 45 mm and 9 mm rounds throughout the home.

After canvassing the neighborhood, officers found bullet holes and expended bullets at seven nearby residences and two Addison police squad cars.

Lozano’s next court appearance is set for Nov. 24.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251101/news/addison-man-charged-after-standoff-with-police/