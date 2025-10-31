Police: Suspect in custody after shots fired at Addison officers

A man fired multiple gunshots at police officers, striking one in a protective vest, during an hourslong standoff Thursday at an Addison home, authorities said.

The unidentified suspect eventually surrendered to police at about 3:15 p.m. He was taken into custody on the front lawn of the residence on the 200 block of East La Porte Drive, said Michael Vitello, the Addison Police Department’s public information officer.

There were no reports of injuries to civilians, but some police personnel were taken to the hospital for “only minor injuries,” and have since been released, Vitello said at a news conference.

The events began at about 10:56 a.m. when a 911 caller told dispatchers he needed police to find his dogs and if officers did not, he would find people to do the police’s job for them, authorities said. The person then hung up the phone.

Officers arrived in the area near Cherokee Park at about 11:01 a.m., and contact was made with the man, “who was displaying erratic and belligerent behavior,” Vitello said.

Information was also relayed to other responding officers, saying the man was blocking off the street with a vehicle and spraying an unknown substance around the street, he said.

“Information was also reported the individual was lighting items on fire in the middle of the street, and as officers approached the subject, the individual attacked officers with an unknown liquid and gas,” Vitello said.

Officers tried to take him into custody, he said, but the man retreated inside a residence.

“It was after some time on scene that the officers began taking gunfire from the subject inside the house, and officers took cover in the area,” Vitello said, adding that officers returned fire.

Police from nearby law enforcement agencies were called to assist, including the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System SWAT team and the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response & Investigations Team, or MERIT, Task Force.

Residents were told to stay away from the area and neighbors were instructed to shelter in their homes.

“Police officers on scene encountered random attacks of gunfire from the subject who was shooting out of the residence over approximately the next four hours,” Vitello said.

After several attempts to get the man to leave the house, he eventually surrendered, officials said.

Police are still evaluating if there was anyone else in the home, Vitello said, but at the time officers were told that he was alone. The investigation is ongoing.

