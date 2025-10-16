Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Marli Smrz, Willowbrook, flag football, senior

Name: Marli Smrz

School: Willowbrook, senior

Sport: Flag football

Why she was selected: Smrz threw for three touchdowns in the regional final and sectional semifinal wins, and threw for six touchdowns and had an interception defensively as unbeaten Willowbrook beat West Aurora 44-0 in the sectional final to advance to state.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Your team is undefeated on the season. What makes your team so good?

Smrz: Being undefeated isn’t new for us, but what was special about this year is the connection we have on the field. We all have similar values and similar goals so we play for each other more than ourselves!

How has flag football changed since you started with it?

Smrz: Flag football has grown tremendously. Last fall the first-ever Illinois club team started, Hands Team Academy, and I was lucky enough to make the team and travel around and play in highly competitive tournaments!

Is there any sport you have not played that you think you’d be good at?

Smrz: I have always wished I woulda played hockey! I’ve played basketball, volleyball, softball, soccer, and then flag football! So it’s a little combination of all of them!

What is a place in the world you have never been to but would like to visit?

Smrz: I would love to visit Italy! It’s kinda basic, but I think it’s a beautiful country!

What is a TV show you never get tired of watching?

Smrz: Right now my favorite show is Suits, I love how it gets the message of determination and confidence across.

What concert would you love to go see?

Smrz: I would choose to go see Ty Meyers with my best friend!

What are your post-high school plans?

Smrz: Athletically, I am looking for the perfect school to play flag, and academically I plan to major in either criminal justice or political science, with a minor in psych. I hope to be a criminal defense lawyer some day!