Pistol-wielding Villa Park man threatened Elmhurst resident: police

A Villa Park man was in custody Saturday after pointing a loaded pistol at an Elmhurst resident outside the victim’s home, prosecutors said.

Devontae Allmon, 29, of the 1S200 block of Ardmore Avenue, threatened the victim after being discovered crouched next to the victim’s car, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Allmon is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon while wearing body armor and burglary to a motor vehicle. He’s also charged with misdemeanor counts of attempted criminal trespass to vehicles and resisting a peace officer.

The confrontation took place about 7:30 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of Armitage Road in Elmhurst.

When the resident spotted Allmon at the car and approached him, Allmon pulled out a semiautomatic handgun, chambered a round, pointed it at the man and said something menacing, prosecutors said in the news release.

The homeowner went inside and called 911.

Elmhurst police searched for the gunman and spotted Allmon about a block away. He ignored officers’ commands to stop and ran, but eventually he stopped and was arrested, authorities said.

Allmon seemed to drop something when he was trying to evade officers, the release said, and when police searched that area they found a loaded, .40-caliber handgun.

Allmon was wearing a ballistic vest when he was arrested.

Authorities later determined Allmon had burglarized a car on the 600 block of Babcock Avenue shortly before the violent confrontation on Armitage Road, the release said. Allmon tried to open the doors of other vehicles that night, too, the release said.

State’s Attorney Robert Berlin called the allegations against Allmon “extremely disturbing.”

“Being threatened with a loaded gun outside your home is one of the most frightening experiences anyone can endure and can have lasting consequences for the victim,” Berlin said in the news release.

Elmhurst Deputy Police Chief Brett Kaczorowski praised the resident for quickly calling 911, as well as the officers who confronted and arrested Allmon.

During a hearing Saturday, DuPage County Judge Kishori Tank ordered Allmon detained at the county jail. Allmon is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 20.

