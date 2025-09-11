Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Bella Potempa, Timothy Christian, volleyball, senior

Name: Bella Potempa

School: Timothy Christian, senior

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Named the tournament MVP at Evergreen Park, Potempa had 57 kills with a .449 hitting percentage and 58% kill percentage for the week. She also had six aces, 27 digs, and a .900 receive percentage.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Your team is off to a great start, 13-0 going into the week. What’s been the key to your success?

Potempa: A key attribute to our success has been our team camaraderie; we are connected so well from the start. Our devotionals this year are structured around the idea that “It’s not about me.” We strive to reflect that in our play. We have come to the realization that no one person can carry this team alone. It takes all of us collectively to meet the success we have had so far. We look to play unselfishly on the court and for the surrounding girls we play alongside, reminding us the cross we wear on our backs is who we play for.

Are you at all surprised at the team’s success after Abby [VanderWal, now at Texas] graduated? How has your role evolved?

Potempa: There’s no doubt that Abby is an amazing player, but our team is not solely defined by one person. Everyone on the team makes key contributions that together lead to our success. All around we have been an offensive threat having many available options. We have a lot of returning players this year and some strong newcomers. I’ve taken on the leadership role as a senior, and I look to be a positive influence and a dependable athlete when the team needs be.

How did you get started in volleyball? What do you like most about the sport? Have you played any other sports?

Potempa: When I was younger I loved watching college volleyball on TV. It inspired me to play, and I loved the competitive aspect of it. I have played many other sports as well. In my earliest years I played soccer, basketball and softball. I have continued softball, volleyball and picked up track. I have been a three-sport varsity athlete since I was a freshman, which has allowed me to have three state appearances so far. In track I did high jump and participated in the 100-meter dash.

So your team gets a big win – what restaurant are you going to celebrate and what do you order?

Potempa: A team favorite has certainly been Chipotle. It has been a pregame ritual. I’m convinced the volleyball team keeps them in business haha.

What’s your favorite class in school?

Potempa: Entrepreneurship has been a class I have enjoyed this year. It has taught me key components of being a successful leader. We’ve studied ways on how to have an Entrepreneurial mindset. Resilience has been the biggest attribute that stood out to me. It is a necessary quality that can be applied in all areas of life.

What are your plans beyond high school, both athletically and academically?

Potempa: My plan is to graduate early and play volleyball at Tennessee Tech University. I am excited to continue my academic and athletic career there with the option to play indoor and beach volleyball. With graduating early I look to get into the program right away and start training.