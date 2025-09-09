Addison ice cream shop owner accused of secretly recording employee undressing is being sued

A lawsuit has been filed against a Buffalo Grove man charged with secretly recording nude footage of multiple females, including minors, using hidden cameras at his home and his Addison ice cream shop.

The lawsuit was filed in Cook County circuit court Tuesday by a 19-year-old former employee identified as Jane Doe against Steven M. Weisberg, 58, owner of Flavor Frenzy, and his business.

The employee is seeking at least $50,000 in damages on three counts: Invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress and Illinois Gender Violence Act violations. The lawsuit seeks damages for mental and emotional suffering from what attorneys call a calculated scheme of sexual exploitation.

Weisberg was indicted last month in DuPage County on child pornography charges after police discovered a hidden camera behind a fake electrical outlet in his shop’s bathroom, authorities said. The investigation revealed additional unlawful images of teenage girls on his computers from both locations, police said.

According to her attorneys, police informed the plaintiff she was secretly recorded at Weisberg’s home after showering following a pickleball game.

The suit alleges Weisberg orchestrated a scheme to “groom, deceive and manipulate” employees through inappropriate touching, sexually suggestive comments and offers of drugs and alcohol.

“This sordid pattern of misconduct has been going on for three or four years,” said attorney Richard Pullano, founding partner with Pullano & Siporin, the firm representing the girl.

Weisberg primarily employed teenagers aged 15 to 20, many female, after posting seasonal job advertisements at local high schools.

The case unraveled when police received an anonymous tip, conducted an undercover investigation and obtained search warrants, attorneys said. Authorities also discovered 11 videos on Weisberg’s phone, including deleted files.

“Our plaintiff feels like she’s in a constant daze,” said Mathew Siporin, a partner in the firm. “Her ability to trust others has been shattered.”

Weisberg faces criminal charges including child pornography, soliciting a child for performance and unauthorized video recording. The first two counts are Class X felonies.

“This man’s deception for his own sexual gratification is atrocious,” Pullano said. “The premeditation involved in setting up cameras makes it more chilling.”

Weisberg’s next criminal court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 15.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250909/crime/addison-ice-cream-shop-owner-accused-of-secretly-recording-employee-undressing-is-being-sued/