Public health officials have announced the first human case of West Nile virus in DuPage County this year.

The individual is a Glen Ellyn resident in their 50s, and the onset of virus symptoms was in mid-July, according to the county health department.

With a rise in recent weeks in mosquito batches testing positive for the presence of the virus, the DuPage health department is reminding people to guard themselves against mosquito bites by following the “3Rs” of defense.

Reduce the number of mosquitoes and eliminate containers that hold water outside. Repel mosquitoes by using insect repellent. And report areas where water sits for more than a week.

The Personal Protection Index on thedepartment’s websitealso provides up-to-date information on WNV activity.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250724/news/glen-ellyn-resident-first-human-case-of-west-nile-in-dupage/