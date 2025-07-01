An Addison man is being detained pretrial on charges he illegally possessed a handgun and led police on a high-speed chase.

Emmanuel Rivera, 18, of the 400 block of South Ardmore Terrace, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding and unlawful possession of a weapon, both felonies. In addition, he is charged with several misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, including leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle and speeding more than 35 mph over the limit.

According to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, Wood Dale police were called around 9:08 p.m. Tuesday to a disturbance in the 500 block of North Maple Avenue.

According to a prosecutor’s petition for pretrial detention, a resident of a home on Maple told police that several men in a white Nissan Sentra had contacted them via FaceTime, threatened them with a gun, and said they were on their way to the home with guns.

Officers saw the Nissan turn onto Elmhurst Street and tried to pull it over.

The detention petition said Rivera ignored a stop sign, drove at least 60 mph in a 20 mph zone, and crashed into a median on Route 83. It says he and four other people in the car ran off.

Rivera turned himself in to Wood Dale police later that night.

The release said officers found a Glock 27 sub-compact .40-caliber firearm with a bullet in the chamber.

Rivera’s next court date is July 21.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250627/crime/addison-man-facing-gun-fleeing-charges/