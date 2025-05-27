A guide to farmers markets in DuPage County

Lisa Burkhart of Downers Grove selects yellow peppers from Six Generations Farm of Barrington during the 2024 Downers Grove Farmers Market (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

Farmers markets are opening throughout the suburbs. Some start in June or later; others have already begun. Here’s a helpful guide.

Downtown Downers Grove Market:7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 18, at the Metra station south lot, 5001 Main St., Downers Grove. Featuring over 60 vendors offering fruits, vegetables, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, specialty foods, flowers, jewelry, crafts and more. Hosted by Indian Boundary YMCA. The market will relocate to the YMCA during Rotary GroveFest on June 21.ymcachicago.org/indian-boundary/downtown-downers-grove-market/.

Elmhurst Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, June 4 to Oct. 29, at a new location in the parking lot of Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church, 149 W. Brush Hill Road. Featuring fruit, vegetables, cheese, meat, baked goods and more. elmhurstfarmersmarket.com or facebook.com/elmhurstfarmersmarket.

Elmhurst French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, June 8 to Sept. 28, except for Sept. 7, in a city parking lot at Park and Prospect avenues, Elmhurst. The European-style market returns. bensidounusa.com/elmhurst/

Hinsdale Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, June 16 to Oct. 13, along Chicago Avenue, between Garfield and Washington. The 49th annual market offers fresh produce and unique finds from farms and stores. hinsdalechamber.com/farmers-market.

Lisle French Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 11, on Garfield Avenue, adjacent to Prairie Walk Pond, off Route 53 in Lisle. Featuring fresh produce, plants, flowers, bakery items and more. bensidounusa.com/lisle.

Lombard Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, May 20 to Oct. 7, South Park Avenue at St. Charles Road, downtown Lombard. Seasonal fruits, vegetables, handcrafted goods, live music, kids activities. lombardchamber.com/.

Naperville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 7 to Oct. 25, in the Fifth Avenue Station parking lot, 200 E. Fifth Ave., Naperville. Featuring locally grown food, breads, sweets, and an array of products. facebook.com/NapervilleFarmersMarket/.

Naper Settlement Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, July 1 to Sept. 23, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Featuring live music, educational programming, and a variety of local vendors. Vendors offer an assortment of goods, including produce, meats, flowers, coffee, sweets, spices, and more. Each week, there will be an agriculture-based educational class presented by guest speakers. Live acoustic performances by local country and bluegrass artists on the Paw Paw Post Office porch. napersettlement.org.

Wheaton French Market:8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 25, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 1-29, at Main and Liberty streets in Wheaton. Featuring fresh flowers, artisan foods, music and more.bensidounusa.com/wheaton/.

Winfield Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, June 4 to Oct. 29, at the southwest corner of Geneva and County Farm roads. Featuring fresh produce and bakery items, specialty foods, handcrafted jewelry, homemade goods. Special 85th birthday celebration for Bugs Bunny (first appearance on July 27, 1940, with the release of “A Wild Hare” cartoon), where kids up to age 10 can get a coloring page of carrot-carryin’ Bugs and return them to receive Winfield Farmers Market Vendor Bucks. facebook.com/WinfieldFarmMarket.

