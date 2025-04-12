Easter egg hunts and events for kids, teens and adults across DuPage County

Ryen Behn, 3, of Warrenville collects Easter Eggs during the 2024 Easter Egg Hunt event held at Cantigny Park in Wheaton (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

This year, Easter is on Sunday, April 20. Here are some of the egg hunts and other Easter events planned in the suburbs.

Saturday, April 12

Breakfast with the Bunny and Egg Hunt: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 12, Community Center Gym, 1919 Walnut Ave., Hanover Park. Enjoy buffet-style pancake breakfast with a free egg hunt for age 9 and under in the gym between 10-10:30 a.m.; hosted by the Hanover Park Park District. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures. Proceeds support programs serving Hanover Park. Breakfast tickets are $7-$8 for ages 13 or older, $6-$7 for 12 and under; cash only at the door. Tickets: hpparks.org/specialevents.

Bunny Bash and Easter Egg Hunt: 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, April 12, Circle Park, 163 Fairfield Way, Bloomingdale. There will be an Easter egg hunt in the field and a sensory sensitive event in the gym. Bloomingdale Lions Easter Egg Hunt begins at 9:30 a.m. sharp. Followed by a quiet and accessible “Eggceptional Easter Egg Trunk Hunt” in the Johnston Recreation Center. After, join the Bunny Bash with coloring contest, crafts, entertainment, refreshments and a book walk. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Easter Egg Hunts: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 12, Lisle Community Park band shell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Egg hunt for ages 2 or under at 9:30 a.m.; ages 3-5 at 10 a.m.; and ages 6-10 at 10:15 a.m. $10-$15. Register by noon Friday, April 11, via lisleparkdistrict.org/easteregghunt.html.

Bensenville Easter Egg Hunt & Eggstravaganza: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12, Deer Grove Leisure Center, 1000 W. Wood Ave., Bensenville. Annual egg hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m., with hundreds of candy-filled eggs. Bring a basket. Games, crafts, inflatables and photos with the Easter Bunny after the hunt from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. bvilleparks.org.

Bunny Hop Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 12, Downers Grove Recreation Center, 4500 Belmont Road, Downers Grove. Ages 2-10; bring a basket for the egg hunt and enjoy Easter Bunny visits, inflatables, and Easter-themed crafts. $20-$30. No registration taken on-site. Register: dgparks.org.

Cantigny Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch Buffet: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13, Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road in Wheaton. Hunt for prizes at the fan-favorite Easter Egg Hunt in the McCormick Allée. Eggs are replenished throughout the day. Kids may redeem five eggs for a prize (one per child) and families are encouraged to re-hide any extras for others to enjoy. Also, snap photos with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny, catch a showing of the movie “Hop” (2011) in the Visitors Center Theater, and let kids decorate a ceramic puppy bank in the Medill Room ($5 while supplies last). Outdoor concessions will offer lunch fare, soft drinks, and a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar for adults. Inside Le Jardin, a brunch buffet featuring breakfast and lunch favorites will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No reservations are required. Cost is $27 or $17 for ages 3 to 12, or free for under age 3 (plus tax). Free with $16 per car parking available via Cantigny.org.

St. Matthew UCC’s Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. sharp, Saturday, April 12, St. Matthew United Church of Christ lawn, 1420 S. Gables Blvd., Wheaton. All are welcome; bring your own basket. stmatthewucc.org.

Villa Park Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. sharp, Saturday, April 12, Lufkin Park, 1000 S. Ardmore. Hop over for a fun, outdoor egg hunt — rain or shine! Special prizes will be awarded to the child who finds the winning egg in each age group: under 2, 3-4, 5-7, and 8 or older. Parents may assist children ages 4 and younger. Bring a basket. Advance registration is encouraged; day-of registration subject to availability. All ages welcome. Register: invillapark.com.

Easter Egg Hunts: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 12, Veterans Memorial Park behind the Community Center, 75 E. Richmond St., Westmont. Divided into four age categories. Adults may accompany their 2- to 3-year-olds and special needs children at 10:30 a.m. sharp. Also for age 4-5 at 10:50 a.m., 6-7 at 11:10 a.m., and 8-9 at 11:30 p.m. Easter Bunny will be there to greet you and be in your family photo. No registration required. Free. westmontparks.org.

Lombard Egg Hunt: 10:40 a.m. Saturday, April 12, Lombard Common field east of Paradise Bay Water Park. Bring a basket and get ready to seek eggs, prizes, and candy. Mr. Bunny may even make a guest appearance. Registration not required for this event. Under age 3 and age 3-4 at 10:40 a.m., ages 5-7 and age 8-10 at 11 a.m. lombardparks.com/egg-hunt/.

Hopper Cottontail & Friends Hoppy Party: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 12, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn. Ages 2-8, accompanied by an adult, can join Hopper Cottontail, the park district bunny, and his character friends for a morning of egg-shaped cookie decorating, an egg toss contest, crafts, a bounce house, and photo opportunities. (Note: egg hunt not included.) $25-$40. Register: gepark.org.

Family Egg Hunt Adventure: 1:30 and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 12, Harrison & Pierce Avenues, 2 Pierce Ave, Wheaton. Combine outdoor exploration with a dash of springtime magic. Families will search for eggs along the trails of Lincoln Marsh. Recommended for ages 10 or under. Children must be accompanied by a nonpaying adult. $10-$13. Register: wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Community Easter Egg Hunt: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12, Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 N. West St., Wheaton. A free Easter egg hunt and visits with the Easter Bunny. Come anytime between 3:30-4:30 p.m. and bring your own basket or bag. Walk-ins welcome, but RSVPs encouraged via trinitywheaton.churchcenter.com.

Sunday, April 13

Natural Easter Egg Dyeing: 10-11 a.m. Sunday, April 13, William F. Sherman Jr. Interpretive Center in Lyman Woods, 901 31st St., Downers Grove. They will provide decorations, dyes, and several hard-boiled eggs for each person to color using fun and vibrant plant-based dyes found in the wild and even your kitchen cupboard. Staff will guide you through the process as they share some fun facts and games about the dyes, as well as information about eggs and egg-laying critters found in nature. You can bring extra hard-boiled eggs from home. Kids must be accompanied by a registered adult. $15. Register: dgparks.org.

Wednesday, April 16

Spring Fling: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 16, Rathje Park, 616 Delles Road, Wheaton. A free spring event for the family at Rathje Park House and playground. Spring crafts, a scavenger hunt, prizes and more. Free. wheatonparks.org.

Thursday, April 17

Adult Easter Egg Hunt: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, April 17, Belmont Golf Club, 2420 Haddow Ave., Downers Grove. The eggs aren’t filled with candy but raffle tickets for chances to win prizes like gourmet treats, gift cards, and one-of-a-kind experiences. Age 21 or older. Deadline to register April 11. $35-$45. Register: dgparks.org.

Flashlight Egg Hunt: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 17, ARC Center, 201 W. National St., West Chicago. Hop on over to Reed-Keppler Park where the Bunny has hidden eggs in the dark. Then head over to the ARC Center to redeem your eggs for prizes and for a special visit with the Bunny. Registration deadline April 14. $10-$12. Register: we-goparks.org.

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 17, Veterans Memorial Park, 75 E. Richmond St., Westmont. Kids in second to eighth grade can find special eggs filled with prizes and as much candy as you can. Bring your own flashlight and Easter baskets or bags. There will be lots of candy (individually wrapped) and eggs throughout the park. $5-$7. Register: westmontparks.org.

Flashlight Egg Hunt: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 17, Churchill Park, 271 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn. Age 6 to 8 from 8-8:30 p.m., and 9 to 11 from 9-9:30 p.m.; must be accompanied by an adult. The Bunny will scatter eggs, candy, toys, and prizes throughout the park, with special eggs redeemable for grand prize baskets. Check-in begins 15 minutes prior to each hunt. $12-$24. Register: gepark.org.

Friday, April 18

Sensory-Friendly Egg Hunt: 8:30-9 a.m. Friday, April 18, Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn. New event, open to individuals with special needs of all ages. Follow an accessible trail in search of colored eggs, nonfood goodies, and allergen-free prizes. The hunt will feature smaller crowds, low noise volumes, and a quiet zone. $10-$15. Register: gepark.org.

Aqua Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. Friday, April 18, Splash Central, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett. Instead of hiding eggs in the yard, they are tossing them into the activity pool. All ages welcome. Arrive early for check-in. $15-$17. Register: bartlettparks.org/splash-central/programs-special-events/.

Eggs-traordinary Egg Hunt: 10 or 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 18, Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn. Children age 5 or under, with an adult, can join Hopper Cottontail, the park district bunny for photo opportunities and fun activities before the hunt begins. $10-$14. Register: gepark.org.

Saturday, April 19

Elmhurst Park District Easter Egg Hunt: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, April 19, Berens Park baseball fields, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave., Elmhurst. Ages 2 to 10 can collect prize-filled eggs, including a golden egg, as well as visit with the Easter Bunny and yard games. Adults must accompany children; bring a basket. Food trucks: Flyin Hawaiian and Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck. Rain or shine. Register: epd.org/news/egg-hunt.

Easter Egg Hunt, Crafts, and Story: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 19, Southminster Presbyterian Church, 680 S. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Free family-friendly Easter Party featuring interactive walk-through Easter story and crafts for all ages. Easter egg hunt for up through fifth grade outdoors or in the church, depending on weather. Rain or shine. Free. southminsterpc.org.

Woodridge Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. sharp Saturday, April 19, Cypress Cove soccer fields, 8301 S. Janes Ave. Thousands of eggs will be spread out across the soccer fields for kids ages 9 and under. Bring a basket. Arrive early. A grand prize for lucky participants. Plus, the Easter Bunny will be there for photos. Bring a nonperishable food item for donation to the West Suburban Community Pantry. Rain or shine. woodridgeparks.org.

Doggie Eggstravaganza: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 19, Berens Park baseball fields, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave., Elmhurst. Dogs of all sizes can hunt for treat-filled eggs. Must be kept on a non-retractable leash (max. 6 feet), be current on all vaccinations, and visibly wear tags. No prong collars please. Dog must be accompanied by at least one person age 16 or older. Food trucks: Flyin’ Hawaiian, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck, and The Chicago Donut Company. No registration required. Free. epd.org.

Lisle Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 19, Lisle Junior High School’s football field, 5207 Center Ave. Free for children up to age 12. Donations welcome. villageoflisle.org.

Bartlett Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 19, Bartlett Community Center’s Fields 4, 5 and 6. With over 5,500 eggs for children to find; divided into multiple age groups. bartlettlions.org.

Easter Brunch at Prairie Landing Golf Club: 10 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. Sunday, April 20, Prairie Landing Golf Club, 2325 Longest Drive, West Chicago. A brunch menu created by the executive chef with omelet and carving stations, breakfast and lunch favorites, seafood station, kids’ buffet, and more. $29-$57; children under 4 are free. RSVP by April 14 by calling (630) 208-7641. prairielanding.com.

