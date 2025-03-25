Authorities: Woman used pepper spray on Addison police

A woman accused of causing a disturbance at a business Saturday and pepper-spraying Addison police officers who were trying to subdue her is facing several charges.

Addison police were called to the 100 block of West Lake Street when Rachel Moreno, accompanied by her boyfriend and two children, yelled at and made threats to customers and staff at a business, police said.

Moreno and her boyfriend were both uncooperative, with Moreno fleeing from police, hiding between and under cars and then pepper-spraying officers in the face, authorities said.

She is now charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated violation of an order of protection, obstructing a peace officer and disorderly conduct, as well as several misdemeanor charges.

Moreno has also had five failure to appear warrants out of DuPage County for battery, violation of an order of protection, aggravated battery and aggravated battery to a police officer, according to police.

Police said Moreno is accused of violating an order of protection by taking the children without permission. Both children were returned to their legal guardian after Moreno’s arrest.

Both officers were treated for the pepper spray by Addison Fire Protection District paramedics, police said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250325/crime/authorities-woman-used-pepper-spray-on-police/