A Wood Dale man has been sentenced to three years in prison for a drunk driving crash that killed his stepdaughter.

Juan Moxthe, 46, of the 400 block of North Maple Avenue, was immediately taken into custody on Tuesday, according to DuPage County court records.

He pleaded guilty in October to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol — causing death.

He was accused of killing Jaylene Escamilla in a crash around 2:15 a.m. Dec. 17, 2023, at 12107 Irving Park Road, just southwest of O’Hare International Airport.

Moxthe, his wife, Escamilla and Escamilla’s husband were in the car. They had been drinking at a Rosemont bar, celebrating Escamilla’s birthday. She would have turned 29 the next day.

The surviving passengers told police Moxthe lost control when trying to navigate a turn in the road. The car struck a guard rail and flipped over.

Court records show Moxthe had a blood-alcohol level of .12. The legal limit in Illinois is .08.

Moxthe will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole and was given credit for 40 days he had spent in jail.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250312/crime/man-gets-3-years-for-dui-crash-that-killed-stepdaughter/