2 charged in road rage incident in Addison

Two Elgin men are accused of shooting at two people during a road rage dispute early Sunday in Addison.

Christopher Martinez-Mendoza, 19, and Iban Pelayo, 19, are both charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon toward a vehicle or person. Nobody was injured.

Martinez-Mendoza also is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and Pelayo is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, failure to signal a lane change and improper lane use, according to DuPage County court records.

Martinez-Mendoza lives in the 400 block of South Edison Avenue in Elgin. Pelayo lives in the 500 block of Locust Street in Elgin.

Prosecutors have asked that both men be detained pretrial.

According to the petitions for detention, a couple was exiting I-290 onto Lake Street in Addison early Sunday morning when a Hyundai Sonata passed it on the shoulder, hitting the passenger side of their car.

The couple followed the Sonata, taking a picture of its license plate and seeing it hit a mailbox. A passenger in the Sonata then shot at them. Police say Pelayo was driving, and Martinez-Mendoza was the one who fired the shots, according to the petition.

Elmhurst police found the Sonata on Lake around 1:06 a.m. and tried to stop it, but the vehicle drove onto I-290, reaching speeds of up to 115 mph.

The Sonata crashed on the exit ramp at St. Charles Road, becoming airborne and rolling over.

According to the petition, police say Martinez-Mendoza left the vehicle but was arrested about 10 minutes later.

The petition says Martinez-Mendoza told them he threw the gun in a sewer culvert, and that’s where police found it.

