Fire leaves Lombard house uninhabitable

Lombard fire officials are investigating the cause of a Sept. 8 fire that left a home uninhabitable.

Firefighters responded about 1:10 p.m. to the report of a garage fire in the 900 block of North Grace Street. When firefighters arrived, the garage, which had multiple vehicles, was fully engulfed.

Smoke was visible from the roof and a power line severed from the heat fell across the driveway, according to a news release from the Lombard Fire Department.

Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to allow smoke and heat to escape and removed vehicles from the garage to extinguish remaining hot spots.

A partial roof collapse and the downed power line, which had to be removed by ComEd, temporarily hindered firefighting efforts. The fire was deemed under control by 1:52 p.m., according to the news release.

There were no injuries to firefighters or residents. A pet inside the home did not survive, officials said.

Fire officials estimate the blaze caused $500,000 damage to the house.

Elmhurst and Villa Park fire departments assisted along with Addison and York Center fire protection districts.

