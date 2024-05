Report: Pedestrian struck, killed by Metra train in Bartlett

One person was struck and killed by a Metra train Thursday morning in Bartlett, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

Authorities are on the scene investigating.

The train is blocking the intersection of Western and Railroad avenues. Western Avenue is closed between Oneida and Railroad avenues.

Metra Milwauke District West line trains 2403 and 2205 will accommodate passengers this morning, Metra is reporting.

