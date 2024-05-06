Horse farm near Wheaton could still become part of forest preserve

The Gladstone Ridge boarding and training center along Leask Lane in Wheaton is owned by the Bolger family. (Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com/Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com)

Will a horse farm near Wheaton be transformed into a neighborhood with dozens of houses or remain as open space by becoming part of the Danada Forest Preserve?

The fate of Gladstone Ridge ‒ also known as the Bolger Farm ‒ remains up in the air.

But at least the Bolger family, which owns the bucolic 37-acre property along Leask Lane, has resumed discussions with the DuPage County Forest Preserve District.

Speaking on behalf of her family, Shawn Bolger says she called the district’s director on Monday.

“We had a nice conversation,” Bolger said. “I think that we’re closer. We’ll see.”

The farm

The late Helen and Vincent Bolger purchased the site more than 56 years ago. Their six children, who comprise the Bolger Family Homestead LLC, own the land now.

The DuPage Forest Preserve District has been interested in buying the property since the late 1980s. The farm is adjacent to the forest preserve and Morton Arboretum.

Helen and Vincent, however, didn’t want to sell, including running a publicity campaign in 1998 to drum up public opposition to the district obtaining the land by eminent domain.

In January 2022, the forest district board voted to authorize its leaders to negotiate a purchase. But in the fall of 2023, the Bolgers asked the district to rescind the resolution, saying negotiations had broken down and the presence of the resolution discouraged potential buyers.

Last December, the Bolger family filed a lawsuit against the forest preserve district that said the two sides were at least $4 million apart on a price, with the district offering $10.6 million. According to the lawsuit, the Bolgers were willing to sell it for $14.3 million, even though appraisals valued it at $15 to $16 million.

After the forest preserve board rescinded its resolution, the family dropped the lawsuit several weeks later.

Neighbors were disappointed, especially since, according to the lawsuit, the Bolgers said a developer could someday acquire the land and build as many as 85 single-family houses.

The land is in an unincorporated area. But it likely would be annexed into Wheaton if development happens.

However, Wheaton officials say the city has received no proposals for the site.

Talks resume

Shawn Bolger said on Wednesday that the family has discussed developing the site. But she recently suggested contacting the forest preserve district again.

“The desire would be to have it remain open space,” Bolger said.

After family members agreed, she reached out to the director of the forest preserve district.

The forest preserve board expects to talk about the property during a meeting on Tuesday, Bolger said.

Forest preserve President Daniel Hebreard confirmed commissioners may discuss the property in a closed-door session but said no vote is on the agenda.

“We continue to explore all options to purchase it,” Hebreard said. “It has not been ruled out.”

“It would be a wonderful piece for them,” Bolger said. “It’s a spectacular property. It would be a shame (not to preserve it.)”

