A man has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of shooting a man to death Oct. 14 near Bensenville, court records show.

According to DuPage County court records, Kevin K. Krenc, of the 4N500 block of Church Road, fired multiple shots around 5:30 p.m. that day from a rifle at Victor Garcia.

Krenc shot Garcia inside Krenc’s garage, according to the charge.

Krenc is being held in the DuPage County jail.

The DuPage County sheriff’s office began investigating the case in the early morning hours Monday, and released a statement two days later saying it was an isolated case and there was no danger to the public.

A Gofundme.com account has been started on behalf of Garcia’s partner and children.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20231018/man-charged-with-first-degree-murder-in-shooting-near-bensenville