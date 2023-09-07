The Elmhurst Police Department is investigating the death of a 68-year-old Bensenville man who died Wednesday after falling from the Addison Avenue Parking Garage, 135 N. Addison Ave.

Police and firefighters responded at 11:30 a.m. to the rear alley bordering the parking garage after 911 call reporting an unresponsive man.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Items belonging to the victim were located on the 6th-floor ledge of the parking garage.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of family. Anyone with information about the death should call Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230906/bensenville-man-dies-after-falling-from-elmhurst-parking-garage