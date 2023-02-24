Downers Grove Rotary accepting music scholarship applications

The Rotary Club of Downers Grove is accepting applications for its annual Charles Dickerman Music Scholarships. Each year since 2009, the Rotary Club presents scholarship checks to deserving high school seniors who reside in Downers Grove or the District 99 attendance area.

This year, both the number and value of the awards have been increased, a news release stated. Up to six scholarships will be awarded, including a Grand Award of $5,000, plus up to five additional cash awards of at least $2,000.

Dickerman was a founding member of the Rotary Club of Downers Grove. He was a nuclear physicist at Argonne National Laboratory who had undergraduate degrees in both physics and music. Dickerman stayed involved in music throughout his life and was an avid bagpiper.

Application information is available from area high-school music teachers by emailing musicscholarship@rotarygrovefest.com, or by phoning Dave Humphreys at 630-968-5526.

The Charles Dickerman Music Scholarships are funded by proceeds from the annual Downers Grove Rotary GroveFest held each June in downtown Downers Grove, and the annual Thanksgiving Day Grove Express 5K.

The qualifications to apply for the scholarship are:

Be a graduating senior attending a public, private, parochial or home school.

Reside in Downers Grove or the Community High School District 99 attendance area.

Plan to pursue a post-secondary education program.

Have participated in high school curricular music activities and/or extracurricular music activities.

Composers and/or arrangers qualify for the scholarship.

Pursuit of an undergraduate music major or minor is not required.

Financial need is not a criterion for selection.

Applications must be submitted by March 20, 2023.

The scholarship winners will be announced in May.