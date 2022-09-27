Grove Foundation sets grant deadline for Downers Grove projects

The Grove Foundation has set an Oct. 31 deadline to apply for its annual grant program to fund local organizations that enhance the quality of life in Downers Grove.

“In the 10 years since we developed this grant funding process, we’ve awarded $68,000 to local organizations for programs and projects that benefit residents,” Grove Foundation Grant Coordinator Karen Laio stated in a news release. “Our community has generously supported The Grove Foundation for over 30 years. We hope to sustain worthwhile programs with our support.”

In order to be considered, projects must benefit Downers Grove residents. Following application, eligible groups will be notified by Dec. 1, and grants will be distributed in early December. Information detailing how to apply, what types of projects may qualify and the review process are listed on the foundation’s website: www.thegrovefoundation.org .

The Grove Foundation is a nonprofit organization that exists to enrich the lives of Downers Grove community members by identifying, supporting and promoting recreational, educational and community experiences through innovative and collaborative efforts, the release stated.

Founded in 1991, The Grove Foundation has financially supported a variety of programs and organizations including Little Sprouts, Navigate Adolescence, SEASPAR, Sharing Connections, Blessings in a Backpack, GardenWorks Project, Family Shelter Services, National Alliance on Mental Illness, also known as NAMI, Senior Suburban Orchestra, Community Adult Day Care, DuPage Pads, Metropolitan Family Shelter Services, Samara Care, Grit2, and Park District active adult events. It also created and sustains its own “Helping Children Grow” fifth-grade recognition program.