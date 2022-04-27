Girls Basketball: Fenwick names former DePaul All-American Lenae Fergerson new head coach

Lenae Fergerson, an honorable mention All-American at DePaul who played in the WNBA and for 12 years in Europe, has been hired by Fenwick as the second head girls basketball coach in program history.

She replaces Dave Power, who retired after 45 years and over 1,000 wins as a head coach.

Fergerson, who played for DePaul from 1998-2002, was an Associated Press honorable mention All-American as a senior. She is DePaul’s No. 4 all-time scorer with 2,046 career points. Fergerson owns the DePaul career record for three-point shots made (303) and also three-point attempts (924). She also is No. 4 all-time in scoring average (17.6) and field goals (721).

Fergerson was drafted in 2001 by the WNBA’s Detroit Shock and played for the Phoenix Mercury. She also played professionally abroad in Italy from 2002-2003, Israel from 2003-2004, Greece from 2004-2006, Slovakia from 2006-2007 and France from 2007-2014.

“We are very excited to have Lenae Fergerson leading the girls’ basketball program at Fenwick,” Fenwick athletic director Scott Thies said in a news release announcing Fergerson’s hiring. “Coach Fergerson’s student-centered approach and ability to bring out the best in her players really stands out. We look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence in girls’ basketball established by Coach [Dave] Power and so many former Friars.”

Prior to coming to Fenwick, Fergerson worked and coached at Willowbrook and Addison Trail from 2015-2021. She served as a Fenwick assistant during the 2021-2022 season.

“I am honored and excited to be a part of Friar Nation,” Fergerson said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing the success of the girls’ basketball program at Fenwick and helping [to] lead, teach and inspire our athletes on and off the court.”