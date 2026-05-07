Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Maisie Thompson, Willowbrook, badminton, senior

Name: Maisie Thompson

School: Willowbrook, senior

Sport: Badminton

Why she was selected: Thompson won the No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles championships at the West Suburban Gold meet, improving her record to 31-11.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Riverside-Brookfield softball’s Amelia Pytel, Lemont baseball’s Cannon Madej and Lyons baseball’s Jack Slightom.

Here are Thompson’s Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Winning the conference titles in singles and doubles, what did that mean?

Thompson: Winning meant the world to me. I have put in so much work this season in singles and doubles, and winning in conference just made it seem like all my hard work was worth it.

What are some other highlights to your season?

Thompson: Senior night was such a highlight for me because all of the juniors, sophomores, and freshman came to decorate the field house and make posters for all the seniors. Just looking back at how hard all of them tried to make the night as amazing as it could be was so awesome of all of them.

Do you always play singles and doubles? How is playing the two different?

Thompson: I mainly play singles as I am pretty good at the position. I have been in varsity playing 2 singles since sophomore year so I have had a lot of time to develop my skills and be successful at 1st singles. However, doubles is very fun to play and I was fortunate enough to go to state for doubles last year.

How did you get started in badminton? How old were you?

Thompson: I started badminton at the Willowbrook High School summer camp before my freshman year. I was around 14 years old. It was because Lily Caren, who was friends with my sister at the time, was doing the summer camps for badminton together. I decided that summer to try out badminton as well.

Have you played other sports?

Thompson: Another sport I play is ice hockey. I am the goalie for my team and I have been playing since I was around 10 years old. I have also been a member of the Villa Park Park District’s summer swim team since I was 5 years old.

For those who aren’t familiar with the sport, what skills does it take to be good at it? What do you like about the sport?

Thompson: Badminton needs amazing hand eye coordination and quick reflexes. The birdie moves very fast and if you don’t have those quick reflexes, it might be hard to do well in the sport. Also having amazing endurance is key for the sport as there are some matches where you could play three insanely close games, and without the endurance needed, your opponent can use it to their advantage.

What are some goals for the rest of the season?

Thompson: My number one goal right now is to make it to state. Our sectionals are on Thursday May 7th so I am hoping that, along with other members of my team, will be going to state in a week.

What are your post high school plans?

Thompson: My plan after high school is to go to Loyola University Chicago. I am majoring in biochemistry and minoring in environmental science. I also plan on playing on their women’s ice hockey team as their goalie.