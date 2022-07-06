Lisle to sprout Midwest Regional Hosta Society Convention

Hosta lovers are invited to the Midwest Regional Hosta Convention, “Hostas Chicago Style,” at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Lisle from July 14 to 16. West suburban sites are among those featured on garden walks.

Anyone who likes hostas, the country’s most popular perennial, can take part in garden visits, seminars, displays, conversations with fellow hosta lovers, and other events in celebration of their favorite plant.

A highlight of the event will be tours of gorgeous private gardens that are remarkable for their hosta collections, a news release stated. Each garden has unique features. Visits will be spread over two days, showcasing four gardens in the western suburbs Friday, July 15 (West Chicago, St. Charles and Batavia), and five others in the northern suburbs on Saturday, July 16. An added optional garden will be available for those who can visit on Sunday morning.

Two informative seminars are on the agenda for Friday afternoon and one Saturday afternoon, planned at the hotel after the garden visits.

Go to midwesthostasociety.org for more details and to register to attend the events. A fee is charged. The convention offers three dinners, one is optional as part of a special evening garden visit, plus evening hospitality gatherings.

As always at an MRHS convention, several events will be open to the public at no charge. Vendors will offer new and classic hostas and companion plants for sale beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 14. A live hosta auction will take place Friday evening. Two displays will open on Friday afternoon, a hosta leaf show and a hosta seedling display and competition. Check the schedule at midwesthostasociety.org for exact times and more details.

“Convention hosts from the Northern Illinois Hosta Society are working hard to make sure that this event will be a memorable experience for all who come,” organizers stated in the release.

Programs

As part of the lineup, Kelsay Shaw, who specializes in plants native to the Midwest, will demonstrate how to enhance a hosta collection with them. Mike Weber will talk about conifers that are friendly to hostas and beautiful additions to the shade garden. Rob Mortko will update everyone on “Hostas of the Future.”

Saturday evening’s keynote speaker will be Mark Dwyer, who, after more than 20 years as horticulture director of Rotary Gardens in Janesville, Wisconsin – home of an AHS National Hosta Display Garden – is a landscape designer much in demand as a speaker throughout the country. His topic will be “Colorful Texture in the Shade Garden.”

