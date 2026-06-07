Glenbard West volleyball, Wheaton Academy boys lacrosse win titles: Saturday Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard West d. Oak Park-River Forest 25-19, 22-25, 25-20

Lukas Wallin and Christian Cudzillo each had 10 kills and Tommy Clifford to lead the Hilltoppers to their sixth state championship over the last 11 years.

Glenbard West (40-2) earlier won a three-set thriller in the semifinals, beating Libertyville 26-28, 27-25, 25-19.

Boys Lacrosse

Wheaton Academy 11, St. Viator 10

Tommy Sommer scored three goals and Lincoln Hoger, Grant Adams and Will Pursley each scored two as the Warriors won the state championship.

St. Ignatius 8, Glenbard West 6

Chase Lloyd and Andrew Engel were among the Hilltoppers with goals in the state third-place match.

Girls Lacrosse

Loyola 21, York 3

Morgan Navarre had a goal and an assist for York in the state third-place match.

Softball

Fenwick 1, Dunlap 0

Sofia Kateeb threw a one-hitter with two strikeouts for the Friars in the Class 3A third-place game in Peoria. Fenwick scored its lone run in the sixth as Bella Bigham reached on an error and Sophia Leonardi scored.

Baseball

Fenwick 12, Latin 6

Michael McMahon had a three-run homer and and five RBIs and the Friars (15-20) won their Class 3A sectional title in a rain-shortened game.

Girls Soccer

St. Francis 1, Lemont 0

The Spartans won the Class 2A third-place game.