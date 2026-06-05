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Wheaton Academy boys lacrosse, York girls lacrosse win state semifinals: Thursday Suburban Life sports roundup

Wheaton Academy logo

Wheaton Academy logo

By Joshua Welge

Boys Lacrosse

Wheaton Academy 15, St. Ignatius 9

Tommy Sommer scored five goals and Grant Adams had three as the Warriors won the state semifinal match at at Hinsdale Central.

St. Viator 6, Glenbard West 5

The Hilltoppers were edged in the state semifinal at Hinsdale Central.

Girls Lacrosse

York 17, Marist 6

Kayla Mirante scored five goals and Hayden Daniel and Ella Skotty three goals each for the Dukes in the state semifinal at Hinsdale Central. York will play Loyola in the state championship match at noon Saturday.

High School SportsDuPage CountyLacrosseYork (Elmhurst) PrepsWheaton Academy PrepsPremiumDuPage and Cook County Front Headlines
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.