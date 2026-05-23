Downers Grove South beats Downers Grove North for first time in five years, captures regional title

The Downers Grove South softball team poses with the regional plaque after beating Downers Grove North in Friday's regional final. (Bill Stone )

Center fielder Jacklyn Meyers and the other eight seniors on the Downers Grove South softball team suffered another disappointing loss to Downers Grove North May 14 on a two-run, walk-off home run.

There remained one last possible chance to beat their rivals – the Class 4A Downers North Regional final Friday.

“When we lost that crosstown game, we just took that as such motivation,” Meyers said. “If we wanted to win one, we’re going to win this one.”

The Mustangs delivered one of their best all-around performances and captured the regional 10-0 in six innings on the Trojans’ home field after losing the annual crosstown meeting 8-7 at McCollum Park.

Downers South (24-6) achieved its first victory since 2021 over Downers North (12-19) following five straight regular-season losses and second regional title in three seasons.

“I won regionals my sophomore year and I pitched that one but it definitely was not as good as this one,” said Downers South senior Morgan Hahn, who threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks.

“I just think our whole team came out really strong. Before the game, we had this big talk about having energy. We just wanted to do it for everyone. We just knew we had to come out stronger (than last week).”

Downers South, the No. 3 seed in the Marist Sectional, plays Wednesday against No. 2 Riverside-Brookfield (25-4) or No. 8 Lyons Township (16-12), who meet Saturday.

While Downers South’s powerful offense scored in double digits for the 16th time, the No. 5 Trojans (12-19) only trailed 1-0 entering the bottom of the fifth inning.

“It got away from us a little bit. We felt like (our players) were ready to go, came out with energy,” said first-year Downers North head coach Matthew Dillard.

“I thought we pitched, played well the first four, five innings when it was 1-0. There might have been a play or two we could have made, but they’re a good hitting team. It wasn’t our day at the plate.”

Batting as the home team, the Mustangs pulled away behind a five-run fifth that included Meyers’ two-run double and sophomore Paige Rook’s 12th homer.

Then came four runs in the sixth. The game ended with Victoria Colorato’s one-out single scoring Natalie Zalud and Meyers.

Meyers, Zalud, Colorato and Downers North senior Mary Miller each had two hits.

“I was hoping we’d bring the sticks around. We just had a little trouble at first. Once we got our timing down, we caught fire,” Downers South coach Jim Cushing said.

“The seniors have worked so hard. Usually you get the senioritis thing during the season. These girls worked and worked and worked. We had a hard week of practice, too, after the last game. We knew what we had to do and it wasn’t going to be easy against DGN.”

Hahn pitched the entire first meeting. On Friday, she shut the door in the fourth with the lead at stake.

The Trojans were ready to at least tie after Miller and Olivia Giordano opened with singles to put runners on third and first.

Hahn got a popout and line out to first baseman Alyse Carlson and strikeout to stop the threat.

“I was obviously a little nervous but keeping the momentum going for us and having my defense cheering me on really kept me in it,” Hahn said. “Obviously my catcher (Aubree Potter) has really helped me out throughout the way.”

The Mustangs’ first run came in the third from senior No. 9 hitter Emily Hines. Her leadoff single, Zalud’s walk and Meyers’ sacrifice put runners on third and second. Hines scored on senior Addison Yurchak’s sacrifice fly.

Part of a platoon at third base, Hines has 12 hits and 11 runs on the season.

“This is my first time actually playing in the playoffs. Getting to be in the game and make plays to help my team, it all feels great,” Hines said.

With just four seniors, Downers North sought its third straight regional title.

“Very up and down (season). We were in all of the games except for one,” Dillard said. “I think that we should continue to grow.”