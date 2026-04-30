Willowbrook baseball beats Addison Trail for 17th straight win: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball
Willowbrook 5, Addison Trail 3
Ryan Dasbach drove in two runs, Ben Swanson scored two and winning pitcher Bobby Biggs struck out five as the Warriors (18-4, 11-0 West Suburban Gold) beat the Blazers in Addison for their 17th straight win.
Lemont 3, Hanover Central 0
Cannon Madej twirled a complete-game, two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and Zane Schneider had a triple, run scored and RBI for visiting Lemont (18-3) at Ozinga Field in Crestwood.
Wheaton Warrenville South 2, Glenbard North 1
Clark Jensen hit a go-ahead solo home run leading off the top of the seventh inning, as the Tigers (10-8-1, 3-6 DuKane Conference) rallied to the win in Carol Stream. WW South tied it 1-1 on Blake Snyder’s RBI double that scored Clark Bailey. WW South’s Jacob Conover went the distance for the win, striking out six and scattering seven hits.
York 4, Lyons 3
The Dukes built a 4-0 lead after three innings in Elmhurst and held on to even the West Suburban Silver series at one win apiece. Mason Shorter was 2 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI, Donovan O’Connor scored two runs and winning pitcher Blake Yankowski struck out four in working into the fifth for York (9-10, 5-6). Tommy Georgelos was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Blake Ragsdale also had two hits for Lyons (15-4, 6-2).
Glenbard West 5, Hinsdale Central 2
Anthony Martini’s two-run double capped off the Hilltoppers’ four-run fourth and they went on to the West Suburban Silver win in Glen Ellyn. Finn Sheeley struck out 11 and allowed two runs on six hits over 5⅓ innings and Max Bakken scored two runs for Glenbard West (11-11, 5-6)). Billy Main was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI and Patrick Connors 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Red Devils (13-7, 6-2).
Benet 7, Marian Catholic 4
Matt Leanord was 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs, Peter Pignatiello was 2 for 3 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI and Nathan Cerocke drove in two runs for the Redwings (12-8, 4-4 ESCC) in Lisle.
St. Charles East 4, Wheaton North 1
The visiting Saints scored four runs in the top of the seventh to even the three-game DuKane Conference series at one win apiece.
Jack Joiner had two hits and Zander Zielinski drove in the lone run for the Falcons (9-13, 3-6). Kyle Eddy struck out five and took a shutout into the seventh.
Oak Park-River Forest 5, Downers Grove North 1
Antonio Russotiesi had three of the six hits for the visiting Trojans (14-8, 7-4 West Suburban Silver).
Aurora Central Catholic 11, IC Catholic Prep 1 (6 innings)
Sonny Zambole singled in the lone run for the Knights (10-10-1).
Softball
York 6, Lemont 3
Alexandra ElEtr-Garofalo went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and two runs scored and Emily McNichols 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI for the visiting Dukes (12-8). Sophia Lanciloti struck out seven and scattered six hits with three runs, one earned, allowed.
For Lemont (15-6), Mila Mardjetko struck out five in the circle, Jessi Pontrelli was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Claire Podrebarac drove in a run.
Downers Grove South 16, Addison Trail 0
Jordan Balsavich was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Aubree Potter 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and winning pitcher Morgan Hahn allowed two hits for the Mustangs (14-5, 8-0 West Suburban Gold).
Benet 17, St. Viator 2
Abbie Brdecka was 4 for 4 with a double and five RBIs, Sophia Rosner 2 for 2 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Gianna Cunningham 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the visiting Redwings (12-14) in a 15-hit attack.
Wheaton Warrenville South 8-4, Geneva 2-7
Avery Arnold struck out 12 and Nelia Kirichun had two hits and three RBIs for the Tigers (11-9, 3-6 DuKane) in the Game 1 win. Kate Hasbrouck struck out three in the loss in the second game.
St. Charles North 11, Wheaton North 0
Delaney Surber had a single and a double for two of the three hits for the visiting Falcons (6-16, 0-7 DuKane).
St. Laurence 8, Montini 0
Brooke Wills and Bridget Ryan had doubles and Aubry Raffen a single for the lone three hits for visiting Montini (14-8).
Girls Soccer
Benet 6, Oswego East 3 (Tuesday result)
Ivana Vukas and Ashley Polanco each scored two goals and Annie Fitzgerald had a goal and an assist for the Redwings (12-0-0) in the Naperville Invitational game.
Boys Volleyball
Wheaton Academy d. St. Edward 25-9, 25-6 (Tuesday result)
Girls Track and Field
Wheaton Academy (Tuesday result)
Wheaton Academy won a five-team home meet with 169 points, ahead of runner-up Harvest Christian’s 79.
Brylee Painter won the 200, Adeline Farrell the 800, Kaiah Pyykkonen the 3,200 and Gabby Falls the long jump.