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Willowbrook baseball beats Addison Trail for 17th straight win: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Willowbrook logo

Willowbrook logo

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Willowbrook 5, Addison Trail 3

Ryan Dasbach drove in two runs, Ben Swanson scored two and winning pitcher Bobby Biggs struck out five as the Warriors (18-4, 11-0 West Suburban Gold) beat the Blazers in Addison for their 17th straight win.

Lemont 3, Hanover Central 0

Cannon Madej twirled a complete-game, two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and Zane Schneider had a triple, run scored and RBI for visiting Lemont (18-3) at Ozinga Field in Crestwood.

Wheaton Warrenville South 2, Glenbard North 1

Clark Jensen hit a go-ahead solo home run leading off the top of the seventh inning, as the Tigers (10-8-1, 3-6 DuKane Conference) rallied to the win in Carol Stream. WW South tied it 1-1 on Blake Snyder’s RBI double that scored Clark Bailey. WW South’s Jacob Conover went the distance for the win, striking out six and scattering seven hits.

York 4, Lyons 3

The Dukes built a 4-0 lead after three innings in Elmhurst and held on to even the West Suburban Silver series at one win apiece. Mason Shorter was 2 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI, Donovan O’Connor scored two runs and winning pitcher Blake Yankowski struck out four in working into the fifth for York (9-10, 5-6). Tommy Georgelos was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Blake Ragsdale also had two hits for Lyons (15-4, 6-2).

Glenbard West 5, Hinsdale Central 2

Anthony Martini’s two-run double capped off the Hilltoppers’ four-run fourth and they went on to the West Suburban Silver win in Glen Ellyn. Finn Sheeley struck out 11 and allowed two runs on six hits over 5⅓ innings and Max Bakken scored two runs for Glenbard West (11-11, 5-6)). Billy Main was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI and Patrick Connors 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Red Devils (13-7, 6-2).

Benet 7, Marian Catholic 4

Matt Leanord was 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs, Peter Pignatiello was 2 for 3 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI and Nathan Cerocke drove in two runs for the Redwings (12-8, 4-4 ESCC) in Lisle.

St. Charles East 4, Wheaton North 1

The visiting Saints scored four runs in the top of the seventh to even the three-game DuKane Conference series at one win apiece.

Jack Joiner had two hits and Zander Zielinski drove in the lone run for the Falcons (9-13, 3-6). Kyle Eddy struck out five and took a shutout into the seventh.

Oak Park-River Forest 5, Downers Grove North 1

Antonio Russotiesi had three of the six hits for the visiting Trojans (14-8, 7-4 West Suburban Silver).

Aurora Central Catholic 11, IC Catholic Prep 1 (6 innings)

Sonny Zambole singled in the lone run for the Knights (10-10-1).

Softball

York 6, Lemont 3

Alexandra ElEtr-Garofalo went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and two runs scored and Emily McNichols 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI for the visiting Dukes (12-8). Sophia Lanciloti struck out seven and scattered six hits with three runs, one earned, allowed.

For Lemont (15-6), Mila Mardjetko struck out five in the circle, Jessi Pontrelli was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Claire Podrebarac drove in a run.

Downers Grove South 16, Addison Trail 0

Jordan Balsavich was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Aubree Potter 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and winning pitcher Morgan Hahn allowed two hits for the Mustangs (14-5, 8-0 West Suburban Gold).

Benet 17, St. Viator 2

Abbie Brdecka was 4 for 4 with a double and five RBIs, Sophia Rosner 2 for 2 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Gianna Cunningham 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the visiting Redwings (12-14) in a 15-hit attack.

Wheaton Warrenville South 8-4, Geneva 2-7

Avery Arnold struck out 12 and Nelia Kirichun had two hits and three RBIs for the Tigers (11-9, 3-6 DuKane) in the Game 1 win. Kate Hasbrouck struck out three in the loss in the second game.

St. Charles North 11, Wheaton North 0

Delaney Surber had a single and a double for two of the three hits for the visiting Falcons (6-16, 0-7 DuKane).

St. Laurence 8, Montini 0

Brooke Wills and Bridget Ryan had doubles and Aubry Raffen a single for the lone three hits for visiting Montini (14-8).

Girls Soccer

Benet 6, Oswego East 3 (Tuesday result)

Ivana Vukas and Ashley Polanco each scored two goals and Annie Fitzgerald had a goal and an assist for the Redwings (12-0-0) in the Naperville Invitational game.

Boys Volleyball

Wheaton Academy d. St. Edward 25-9, 25-6 (Tuesday result)

Girls Track and Field

Wheaton Academy (Tuesday result)

Wheaton Academy won a five-team home meet with 169 points, ahead of runner-up Harvest Christian’s 79.

Brylee Painter won the 200, Adeline Farrell the 800, Kaiah Pyykkonen the 3,200 and Gabby Falls the long jump.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.