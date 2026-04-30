Willowbrook baseball beats Addison Trail for 17th straight win: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Willowbrook 5, Addison Trail 3

Ryan Dasbach drove in two runs, Ben Swanson scored two and winning pitcher Bobby Biggs struck out five as the Warriors (18-4, 11-0 West Suburban Gold) beat the Blazers in Addison for their 17th straight win.

Lemont 3, Hanover Central 0

Cannon Madej twirled a complete-game, two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and Zane Schneider had a triple, run scored and RBI for visiting Lemont (18-3) at Ozinga Field in Crestwood.

Wheaton Warrenville South 2, Glenbard North 1

Clark Jensen hit a go-ahead solo home run leading off the top of the seventh inning, as the Tigers (10-8-1, 3-6 DuKane Conference) rallied to the win in Carol Stream. WW South tied it 1-1 on Blake Snyder’s RBI double that scored Clark Bailey. WW South’s Jacob Conover went the distance for the win, striking out six and scattering seven hits.

York 4, Lyons 3

The Dukes built a 4-0 lead after three innings in Elmhurst and held on to even the West Suburban Silver series at one win apiece. Mason Shorter was 2 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI, Donovan O’Connor scored two runs and winning pitcher Blake Yankowski struck out four in working into the fifth for York (9-10, 5-6). Tommy Georgelos was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Blake Ragsdale also had two hits for Lyons (15-4, 6-2).

Glenbard West 5, Hinsdale Central 2

Anthony Martini’s two-run double capped off the Hilltoppers’ four-run fourth and they went on to the West Suburban Silver win in Glen Ellyn. Finn Sheeley struck out 11 and allowed two runs on six hits over 5⅓ innings and Max Bakken scored two runs for Glenbard West (11-11, 5-6)). Billy Main was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI and Patrick Connors 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Red Devils (13-7, 6-2).

Benet 7, Marian Catholic 4

Matt Leanord was 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs, Peter Pignatiello was 2 for 3 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI and Nathan Cerocke drove in two runs for the Redwings (12-8, 4-4 ESCC) in Lisle.

St. Charles East 4, Wheaton North 1

The visiting Saints scored four runs in the top of the seventh to even the three-game DuKane Conference series at one win apiece.

Jack Joiner had two hits and Zander Zielinski drove in the lone run for the Falcons (9-13, 3-6). Kyle Eddy struck out five and took a shutout into the seventh.

Oak Park-River Forest 5, Downers Grove North 1

Antonio Russotiesi had three of the six hits for the visiting Trojans (14-8, 7-4 West Suburban Silver).

Aurora Central Catholic 11, IC Catholic Prep 1 (6 innings)

Sonny Zambole singled in the lone run for the Knights (10-10-1).

Softball

York 6, Lemont 3

Alexandra ElEtr-Garofalo went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and two runs scored and Emily McNichols 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI for the visiting Dukes (12-8). Sophia Lanciloti struck out seven and scattered six hits with three runs, one earned, allowed.

For Lemont (15-6), Mila Mardjetko struck out five in the circle, Jessi Pontrelli was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Claire Podrebarac drove in a run.

Downers Grove South 16, Addison Trail 0

Jordan Balsavich was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Aubree Potter 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and winning pitcher Morgan Hahn allowed two hits for the Mustangs (14-5, 8-0 West Suburban Gold).

Benet 17, St. Viator 2

Abbie Brdecka was 4 for 4 with a double and five RBIs, Sophia Rosner 2 for 2 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Gianna Cunningham 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the visiting Redwings (12-14) in a 15-hit attack.

Wheaton Warrenville South 8-4, Geneva 2-7

Avery Arnold struck out 12 and Nelia Kirichun had two hits and three RBIs for the Tigers (11-9, 3-6 DuKane) in the Game 1 win. Kate Hasbrouck struck out three in the loss in the second game.

St. Charles North 11, Wheaton North 0

Delaney Surber had a single and a double for two of the three hits for the visiting Falcons (6-16, 0-7 DuKane).

St. Laurence 8, Montini 0

Brooke Wills and Bridget Ryan had doubles and Aubry Raffen a single for the lone three hits for visiting Montini (14-8).

Girls Soccer

Benet 6, Oswego East 3 (Tuesday result)

Ivana Vukas and Ashley Polanco each scored two goals and Annie Fitzgerald had a goal and an assist for the Redwings (12-0-0) in the Naperville Invitational game.

Boys Volleyball

Wheaton Academy d. St. Edward 25-9, 25-6 (Tuesday result)

Girls Track and Field

Wheaton Academy (Tuesday result)

Wheaton Academy won a five-team home meet with 169 points, ahead of runner-up Harvest Christian’s 79.

Brylee Painter won the 200, Adeline Farrell the 800, Kaiah Pyykkonen the 3,200 and Gabby Falls the long jump.