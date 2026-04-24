Willowbrook baseball wins 14th straight, sweeps Downers Grove South: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Willowbrook 11, Downers Grove South 5

Ben Swanson was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI, Jake Bonino scored three runs and Jory Crocker tripled and drove in two as the Warriors (15-4, 9-0 West Suburban Gold) completed a three-game sweep with their 14th straight win.

Luke Potter had two doubles and two runs scored and James Sobkowiak drove in three runs for the Mustangs (6-9, 1-5).

Lyons 5, Glenbard West 0

Tommy Cavaliere tossed a complete-game five-hit shutout with seven strikeouts, Justin Heydorn had two doubles and an RBI, Lon Roberts three hits and a run scored and Aidan Webster two hits and two RBIs for the visiting Lions (14-3, 5-1), who completed the three-game West Suburban Silver sweep.

Charlie Harvey had two hits for Glenbard West (10-9, 4-5).

Montini 11, IC Catholic Prep 1 (5 innings)

Kameron Cox was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Santino Mateja 2 for 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI and Julio Ayala was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Broncos (10-9).

Manny Deoudes drove in the only run for IC Catholic.

Westmont 11, Peotone 1 (5 innings)

Ricky Yenkin (4-2) struck out eight and allowed two hits over five innings for the Sentinels. Alex Meyer had two runs scored and three RBIs, Jake Carney had three RBIs and Peter Papadopoulos drove in two for Westmont (14-8).

Wheaton Academy 3, Hope Academy 2

Lincoln Park struck out eight and allowed two runs on three hits over 6⅔ innings for the Warriors (16-5). Nathanael Switzer recorded the final out.

Colton Miller had a double and run scored and Angelo Murrell drove in a run.

Riverside-Brookfield 7, West Aurora 4

Marco Villardito went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, Nicholas Baca was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Michael Kallas 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the Bulldogs (12-5) in the road win.

Hinsdale Central 6, York 1

The Red Devils scored four runs in the fourth inning and went on to the three-game sweep of the West Suburban Silver series in Hinsdale.

Patrick Connors was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI and Max Judge 2 for 2 with a run scored for Hinsdale Central. Nathan Patterson had a double and drove in the lone run for York (8-8, 4-5 West Suburban Silver).

Downers Grove North 13, Proviso West 1

Rhys Dominow’s grand slam highlighted the 11-run second inning for the Trojans (12-7, 6-3 West Suburban Silver) and they went on to the win in Downers Grove.

South Elgin 7, Glenbard East 5

Jackson Turko was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Lucas Calderin was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the visiting Rams (11-7-1).

Softball

Lyons 3, Benet 2

Ava Jacklin hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to give the Lions the walk-off nonconference win. Lucy Lee struck out 10 for Lyons.

Despina Patos was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for Benet (8-13).

IC Catholic Prep 12, St. Francis 11

Kelly Cahill and Leilani Mendez each hit two-run homers in the Knights’ four-run sixth and Lexi Russ hit a solo homer, going 4 for 5 with four runs scored and three RBIs. Cahill was 3 for 3 with four RBIs for IC Catholic (15-3).

Lilly Konen was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Alyssa Freeman was 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs and Maria Bukowski hit a solo home run for St. Francis (13-5).

Riverside-Brookfield 10, Larkin 0 (6 innings)

Amelia Pytel fired a six-inning two-hitter with 14 strikeouts and Mia Melendez homered and drove in two for the host Bulldogs. Trinity Stevenson was 2 for 4 with a double and three runs scored and Abigail Weinert 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored.

Downers Grove North 14, Glenbard West 11

Victoria Czech’s grand slam highlighted a six-run second inning and the Trojans went on to win the West Suburban Silver win in Downers Grove.

Peyton Douglas also homered, going 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Czech scored two runs and Mary Miller was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Downers Grove North (8-9).

Shelby Bobroff was 3 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and an RBI, Frank had a solo homer and Caroline Semprevivo had two hits with a double and four RBIs for Glenbard West (1-11).

Downers Grove South 13, Wheaton Warrenville South 6

Jacklyn Meyers was 3 for 4 with a homer, double and four RBIs, Addison Yurchak was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Jordan Balsavich 2 for 3 with a run and RBI for the Mustangs.

Lake Park 3, Wheaton North 1

Lake Park’s Kaylee Fritzler tossed a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts in Wheaton. Makayla Hammer hit a solo homer and Madison Moore struck out three for the Falcons (6-13).

West Aurora 7, Glenbard South 2

Evangeline Dupuis had a double and a run scored for the Raiders (9-5) in Glen Ellyn. Four Glenbard South errors contributed to six unearned runs.

Girls Soccer

Wheaton Academy 9, Marian Central 0

Addey Nielson had three goals and an assist, Alaina Tran had two goals and two assists and Gianna Hughes scored two goals for the Warriors (9-2-2, 4-0).

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard South d. Glenbard North 25-23, 28-26

Emmett Foster-Simbulan had six kills, four blocks and two aces, Jackson McCabe seven kills and Owen Stauber 17 assists for the Raiders (10-4).

Boys Tennis

University of Chicago Laboratory Schools 5, Wheaton Academy 0: The Warriors suffered the loss.