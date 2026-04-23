Glenbard West boys volleyball survives early scare to top Lake Park

Glenbard West coach Christine Guinta-Mayer currently works four jobs, yet treats her role leading the Hilltoppers as seriously as anyone would their full-time employment. Even to the point of exhaustion, she musters the strength to invest her energy into the defending state runner-up at all times.

“I’ll do anything for the kids,” Guinta-Mayer said. “They mean the world to me. And in turn, I expect respect, and they always give it to me. So they deserve my best.”

The best certainly was required for the Hilltoppers’ nonconference match against Lake Park on Wednesday in Glen Ellyn. They survived an early scare and came away with a 23-25, 25-14, 25-17 victory.

Glenbard West (12-1), perhaps still recovering from a three-set victory over Lincoln-Way Central the day before, saw Lake Park (10-8) rally for three straight points late in the first set, its second such rally of the set. That proved to be the difference in giving Lake Park — paced by six of senior middle hitter Nolan Cocat’s nine kills — the early advantage.

The second set saw the Hilltoppers go on a three-point rally early and then a five-point rally in the latter half. The Lancers never rallied for more than two points during the frame.

Led by senior outside hitter Ethan Schnabel, who had a match-high 12 kills, Lake Park was in front early in the third set. Glenbard West came back to take a slim lead, then blew it open with a four-point rally. It never was seriously threatened after that as Lake Park already was in a stretch of scoring only one point at a time that it never got out of.

“We respect everybody,” said Hilloppers senior outside hitter Luke Bachman. “We make sure to do a full scout of every team no matter what state they’re in because we know that every team is capable of beating us, so we definitely respect them, and we make sure we give them our best as well.”

Hilltoppers sophomore opposite hitter Lukas Wallin recorded 10 kills. Sophomore middle blocker Jack Belda had eight kills to go with five blocks, and five kills apiece came from Bachman and senior middle blocker Otis Yahn. Senior libero Brendan Markey contributed eight digs.

The Lancers got seven kills from senior outside hitter Eric Gerber and six more from senior middle hitter Timothy Johnson. Senior libero Anthony Bellavia contributed 10 digs, and senior outside hitter Ethan Schnabel had nine digs, a total he shared with Schnabel.

“To make sure that we don’t give them the easy points,” Lake Park coach Brian Fischer said when asked how to play higher-tier opponents. “Make them earn everything, and that’s what you have to do with the best teams in the state. If you give them too many free points, they’re also gonna earn all their other points, and then suddenly, your backs are against the wall.”