Benet’s Gio Calandriello throws 11-strikeout complete game shutout: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Benet 1, Marist 0

Gio Calandriello twirled a complete-game three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and Hawke Lawler’s sacrifice fly that scored Nathan Cerocke in the second inning provided all the run support Calandriello needed in the win for Benet (7-6) in Lisle.

Nazareth 8, Marian Catholic 1

Connor McKay struck out eight in a complete-game three-hitter and Landon Thome and Gavin Hartigan each homered for the Roadrunners.

Thome was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Hartigan drove in four runs and Todd Dulaney Jr. scored two runs for Nazareth.

Montini 10, Aurora Central Catholic 0

Robert Sansone fired a six-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts and John Louise was 4 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs for the Broncos (8-8) in Lombard. Nick Mandra was 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs.

Wheaton Academy 10, Northridge Prep 1

Charlie Scherer struck out seven and allowed one run on two hits over six innings for the Warriors (13-5).

Colton Miller and Dom Murrell both homered and Dallas Johnston, Braden Christensen and Mark Jackson each tallied two hits for Wheaton Academy.

Lemont 14, Bremen 2

Mike Kalkowski hit a grand slam in the first inning and Matteo Rendino a three-run shot in the seventh inning for visiting Lemont (11-3). Brett Tucker was 2 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Hinsdale Central 14, York 11

The Red Devils scored eight runs in the second inning and five in the third for a 13-1 lead, then weathered the visiting Dukes’ eight-run fourth and late rally.

Owen Sunderson, Billy Main and Max Judge each had doubles and two RBIs for Hinsdale Central (8-5, 4-1 West Suburban Silver), which won its fourth straight game. Grenning Abraham was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and two RBIs for the Dukes (8-6, 4-3).

Downers Grove North 11, Proviso West 3

Rhys Dominow was 3 for 4 with three doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs and Colin Doyle struck out six in three shutout innings, allowing two hits, for the Trojans (10-7, 4-3 West Suburban Silver) in Downers Grove.

Lyons 14, Glenbard West 2

Tommy Georgelos hit a three-run homer in Lyons’ six-run fourth inning and drove in four runs in the West Suburban Silver win in Glen Ellyn.

Nick Hines was 2 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI and Brady Koren was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the Lions (12-2, 3-1).

Max Bakken had two hits for Glenbard West (10-7, 4-3).

Glenbard East 11, Glenbard South 0 (5 innings)

Josh Ziemer hit two home runs and drove in six runs and Jayden Phistry struck out eight and allowed two hits over five innings for the Rams (10-6-1) in Lombard.

Geneva 5, Wheaton Warrenville South 4 (8 innings)

Gavin Dworak’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth gave the Vikings the walk-off win.

AJ Rogers’ two-run homer in the sixth for WW South tied it 4-4 to send the game to extra innings. Reece Franks was 3 for 4 with a run scored for the Tigers (8-5-1, 1-3 DuKane).

St. Ignatius 8, IC Catholic Prep 1

Manny Deoudes scored the only run for the visiting Knights (10-5-1).

Softball

St. Francis 7, Rosary 2

Lauren Kennedy was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Mackenzie Murlick 2 for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs and Maria Bukowski 2 for 3 with an RBI for St. Francis (12-4).

Benet 3, Carmel 0

Noel Klody tossed a complete-game three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts for the Redwings (8-11) in Lisle.

Sophia Rosner was 3 for 3 with a triple and a run scored and Gianna Cunningham had a double and a run scored for Benet.

York 9, Lyons 4

Emily McNichols hit two home runs and Alexandra ElEtr-Garofalo and Myka Matykiewicz each went deep once for the Dukes (7-8) in Elmhurst.

Fenwick 5, Montini 0

Sofia Kateeb fired a three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts for the host Friars. Cameron Fox, who took the loss, had two of Montini’s three hits.

Batavia 4, Wheaton North 3

Addison Moore was 3 for 3 with a run scored and struck out five in the circle for the Falcons (6-10, 0-2 DuKane), whose six errors contributed to four Batavia unearned runs. Frankie Tajak drove in two runs.

Sandburg 5, Riverside-Brookfield 4

Brailyn Naylor was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Abigail Weinert drove in two runs for the visiting Bulldogs (13-2), who had an eight-game winning streak snapped.

Oak Park-River Forest 9, Glenbard West 7

The visiting Huskies scored five runs in the top of the seventh and held on as the Hilltoppers rallied with four in the bottom half.

Annie Bongiorno was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Maya Kittner had two doubles, a run scored and an RBI for Glenbard West (1-10).